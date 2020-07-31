messing with Big Tech

there is a dilemma here.
a) if antitrust doesn't clip their wings, these 4 + microsoft will become increasingly dominant in their sectors
b) if antitrust does clip their wings, alibaba and tencent will become dominant.
so exactly what do you do?
if you're the Dems, you send that loudmouth chaos-generator pramila jayapal to grandstand. yeah. solves a lot of problems.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/07/30/congress-grilled-the-ceos-of-apple-facebook-google-and-amazon-here-are-the-big-takeaways/?utm_email=65F234A114DA140514D5A526DA&g2i_eui=VXsjjVq8F0n%2f7Th8f%2bredbDtO%2fgB372m%2bFl7m0oxTS0%3d&g2i_source=newsletter&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=https%3a%2f%2fwww.mercurynews.com%2f2020%2f07%2f30%2fcongress-grilled-the-ceos-of-apple-facebook-google-and-amazon-here-are-the-big-takeaways%2f&utm_campaign=bang-mult-nl-good-morning-silicon-valley-nl&utm_content=manual
--
