R Anandan is former head of Google India.
--
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: IITM Alumni Association <connect@alumni-iitm.mails.org.in>
Date: Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 7:59 AM
Subject: Invitation for Inspirit lecture Series: The Power Of Thinking Big by Mr. Rajan Anandan on 12th August 2020
To:
From: IITM Alumni Association <connect@alumni-iitm.mails.org.in>
Date: Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 7:59 AM
Subject: Invitation for Inspirit lecture Series: The Power Of Thinking Big by Mr. Rajan Anandan on 12th August 2020
To:
Dear Rajeev S,
Greetings from IIT Madras Alumni Association!
Inspirit lecture Series: The Power Of Thinking Big by Mr. Rajan Anandan
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020 17:00 [IST]
At
Virtual
The Entrepreneurship Cell presents the new edition of Inspirit 2020, an online series in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association, where CEOs, startup founders, and industry leaders will share their insights, experiences and give a glance into their journey while also discussing some of the most pressing issues in the Entrepreneurial world. With the current edition of Lecture Series themed around Democratizing Knowledge, it will aim at ensuring that quality insights from industry leaders are delivered to everyone.
We have the next talk of Inspirit 2020 around the corner, featuring Mr. Rajan Anandan Managing Director of Sequoia Capital and Surge. He has also been the Vice President of Google India and SEA for more than 8 years. He also held the positions of Vice President and MD at Dell India and Microsoft India, respectively. In his initial years, he also worked with McKinsey and Co.
Looking forward to see you.
Warm Regards,
IITMAA TEAM
Greetings from IIT Madras Alumni Association!
Inspirit lecture Series: The Power Of Thinking Big by Mr. Rajan Anandan
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020 17:00 [IST]
At
Virtual
The Entrepreneurship Cell aims to unlock students' latent inventive potential. We are a non-profit student-run organization, with the mission to imbue the spirit of Entrepreneurship in the Crème de la Crème level possible, and simultaneously mould our country towards attaining a self-sustaining and well-developed status.
The Entrepreneurship Cell presents the new edition of Inspirit 2020, an online series in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association, where CEOs, startup founders, and industry leaders will share their insights, experiences and give a glance into their journey while also discussing some of the most pressing issues in the Entrepreneurial world. With the current edition of Lecture Series themed around Democratizing Knowledge, it will aim at ensuring that quality insights from industry leaders are delivered to everyone.
We have the next talk of Inspirit 2020 around the corner, featuring Mr. Rajan Anandan Managing Director of Sequoia Capital and Surge. He has also been the Vice President of Google India and SEA for more than 8 years. He also held the positions of Vice President and MD at Dell India and Microsoft India, respectively. In his initial years, he also worked with McKinsey and Co.
Mr. Rajan Anandan will be speaking on the topic – The Power Of Thinking Big. Along with that, he will be also talking about his vision of the Indian Startup Ecosystem, lessons he learned from his journey through the most established brands in the world, how the pandemic has affected the entrepreneurial world and how the post COVID world would function.
Catch Rajan Anandan live at www.iitmaa.org on 12th August 2020 at 5 PM IST.
Click here to add this event to your calendar.
Catch Rajan Anandan live at www.iitmaa.org on 12th August 2020 at 5 PM IST.
Click here to add this event to your calendar.
Warm Regards,
IITMAA TEAM
You received this email because you are a member of Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumni Association - Alumni Portal. To unsubscribe from all the mails of it click here.
Alumni Portal powered by AlmaShines Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad
thanks
rajeev
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment