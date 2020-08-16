Sunday, August 16, 2020

why xi's china is as brutal as it is: how it relates to the dark prince

this will not end well. 

in several parts:

http://chinaheritage.net/journal/chinas-heart-of-darkness-prince-han-fei-chairman-xi-jinping-part-i/



http://chinaheritage.net/journal/chinas-heart-of-darkness-part-iv/

heart of darkness it is.

harking back to the 'warring states' period which was a time of great upheavals. this is perhaps a good way of understanding xi today. 

let's note that at that time we had an age of great, stable empires: nanda and then maurya circa 400-300 BCE. why do we not hark back to their powerful imperial structures instead of wallowing in ashoka's alleged greatness? 

