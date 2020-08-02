Sunday, August 02, 2020

Fwd: The racist angle on Euclid and Pythagoras

i personally don't care if euclid was a black woman, but it has become the norm to attribute all sorts of great inventions and discoveries to white people. that is, if they are not attributed to chinese as by that brit joseph needham, who generously 'granted' many indian inventions and discoveries to the hans. 

Subject: The racist angle on Euclid and Pythagoras
History of Racism in Education System: How Our Education System Inculcates Racist Values
For example, our current Class 9 NCERT school math text shows children an image of a white-skinned Euclid, declared the father of geometry. The image is a Caucasian stereotype; when confronted ...
C. K. Raju's Blog » Blog Archive » Greediots and Pythagoras. 3: Was Euclid a black woman?
My point in part 1 and part 2 of this post was that there were no axiomatic proofs among Greeks, and that the cult of Pythagoreans a s also the book Elements were both concerned with religious beliefs about the soul linked to geometry. The church reinterpreted the book Elements, to suit its politics.Church education then spread the ridiculous false belief that " Euclid's" book w as ...
C. K. Raju, PhD (ISI), TGA Laureate
Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Education
Tagore Fellow, Indian Institute of Advanced Study
