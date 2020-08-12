My thoughts on Kamala Harris

To begin with, at a very base level - as a middle aged, heterosexual man who likes beautiful women - especially intelligent, articulate and confident women, I rather fancy Kamala Harris as a “Spicy lady”.
I’m not racist. I do appreciate beauty
in women of all races, religions, nationalities etc.
Kamala is frankly “hot” and bears some resemblance to the socialite Padma Lakshmi, with whom she apparently shares an Iyer gene!
There are many stories about her floating around in the public realm - about how her alleged “dalliances” with powerful men lubricated her ascent in the “male dominated” American political firmament.
And, while I may not agree with all her stated political positions and espoused goals - Kamala Harris’s accomplishments alone make her definitely Presidential, certainly a lot more than Hilary Clinton.
In this video, she is seen cooking a Masala
Dosa with the Indian origin TV comedian Mindy Kaling.
Incidentally, Mindy Kaling’s brother allegedly secured admission into medical school by falsely claiming that he was “black” on his college application!
Of course, that was morally wrong, dishonest and unethical. But, as an Asian Indian American parent of college age kids who laments the growing disincentive for hard work, academic excellence and the even greater black, latino sense of entitlement
in the prevailing milieu of “minority victimhood” - I can see his perspective. Mindy Kaling’s brother may have attempted to make a profound statement regarding the unfairness of racial considerations in American college admissions and diminishment of
the “American dream” especially for hard working,
successful immigrants.
At the time, the conservative columnist Ann Coulter tweeted about it and that attracted a lot of hateful comments by African Americans against Indians.
Now, I used to like Ann Coulter - loved her humorous, conservative perspective and even agreed with many of her articulated positions - until I discovered that, at heart - she is actually a bat shit crazy Christist xenophobe who is against ALL immigrants - not just illegal immigration per se.
There is a project among the far right xenophobic white nationalists nowadays to effectively channel African American anger against successful immigrant communities - particularly Indian Americans, who are portrayed as “stealing American jobs”, which is mostly untrue - because, simply stated - Indian Americans do not compete with other communities for blue collar jobs.
The goal of that project is obviously to escape White guilt and sabotage the radical idea of “reparations” for slavery - which may be impractical.
I was still on Twitter at the time, so I had responded to Ann Coulter, saying:
- Even President Oreo was not really black; he is just half black. His father was an exchange student from Kenya, NOT a descendant of American slaves! Oreo is a sixth cousin of George W. Bush on his mother’s side!
President Oreo’s Harvard education and White
aristocratic upbringing are actually telling
indicators of White liberal privilege!
- Mindy Kaling’s brother only ever claimed on his college application to be “black”. He never actually claimed to be “African American”. So, he was technically not incorrect. Just take one look at him. Simply based on skin color, he (like many Indians) is blacker than many blacks!
Coming back to the matter of Kamala Harris..
Hardcore, radical BLM leftists do not like her - they made incendiary and highly derogatory comments calling her a daughter of “high class street shitters” (Indian Brahmins) and NDAS (Not Descendant of American Slaves) because her African by race father hails from the Caribbean. This would never have been considered acceptable for anyone else.
Of course, I’m concerned by Kamala explicitly denying her Indian heritage (what to speak of Hindu roots) and exclusively self identifying ONLY as African American!
I have written elsewhere that her denial of her Hindu heritage is a form of hate speech! There are also nagging doubts about whether she hates the Hindu side of her ancestry because they possibly were not accommodating or approving of her mother’s relationship with a black man?
This is all speculation. But, it could be a political expediency and her professed racial identity part of an elaborately constructed ruse.
Kamala Harris’s statements on Kashmir were also troubling, but they were notably quite muted in comparison to crazy Bernie Sanders and the rabidly insane Christist Premila Jeypaul who are in bed with the Islamists.
While my instinct tells me that Mr. Trump will be re-elected POTUS, President
“Sleepy Joe Biden” (Trump’s humorous description)
would be just a tottering, demented figure head. The real power would be concentrated in the hands of the far left Democrats.
In that scenario, Vice President Kamala Harris would be somewhat reassuring.
At least, she is not dedicated to destroying America, the international order or breaking India!
She would be approximately as bad or about the same as Obama or Clinton for India, not much worse. Ultimately, India and Hindus need to stand up for themselves and make India the third pole in the global order.
Some “woke” Desi liberals, back home in India, of all places were extremely concerned that Hindu Americans were trending “Is Kamala Harris Hindu?” on Google search.
Why shouldn’t Hindu Americans inquire about her
religious beliefs? And, why shouldn’t we be concerned about what is good for India and for the USA? The USA is far too grounded in religion (Christianity) despite all the protestations about
founding fathers ideals, “freedom of religion” etc.
to not question the faith of those running for public office. It is (was?) a great country despite Christianity - not because of it, since close to half the population of Americans are honest, hard working people for whom religious bigotry is secondary to their work ethic.
Even crazy Bernie Sanders was persecuted within the Democrat party itself for being Jewish! (He is actually a “Messianic Jew”, i.e. a Christist who owns up his Jewish roots!)
Ideally, Tulsi Gabbard is the best candidate that a Hindu American would support for President. But - White, Christist Hinduphobic America is too bigoted to ever allow that. Therefore, regrettably that is pure utopia
Even Tulsi was compelled to rally to Jihadist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s defense when the former was attacked by White conservatives over her infamous and insensitive comment about: “Some people did something in New York on 9/11”.
BTW, on a light hearted note - my friend, an Iyer has an interesting inside story about how in the past, Kamala supposedly called up her Mausi (maternal aunt) in Madras and asked her to offer 108 coconuts to Lord Ganesha :)
As someone who believes that on balance, POTUS Trump is a friend of India and the Hindus - I believe that Kamala Harris is amenable to reason and is someone that India can do business with.
More than a decade ago, when Nikki Haley was elected Governor of South Carolina - I had lamented that she is a converted Christist. Back then, @NizhalYodha had corrected me that, unlike the rabid evangelical Hinduphobe “Uncle Tom” Bobby Jindal - Nikki’s conversion to the corpse worshipping cult was superficial and politically expedient.
She is essentially atheist, agnostic and cynically goes to Mandirs, Gurudwaras, Churches etc. for fund raising without believing in any of their dogmas.
Mr. Trump actively lobbied for Hindu American votes back in 2016. His daughter, sons, daughters in law visited Hindu Mandirs in swing states to canvass for Hindu support, apart from his famous slogan “Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar” that went viral on SM :)
His campaign should seriously consider countering “sexy” with “sexy”, i.e. inject
some style, flavor and dynamism into his 2020 campaign by dumping the boring, jaded old squarehead Mike Pence and choosing Nikki Haley as his running mate!
