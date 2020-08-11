taking our eye off the ball? china is still holding us to ransom

after several weeks in which the country's attention was focused on china, now the media is full of stories about:
1. sushant singh rajput
2. sachin pilot returning to the congress fold
3. coronavirus
and people have gone back to buying low-priced chinese crap from amazon. which of course means some indian manufacturer has gone out of business.
yes, i agree with the focus on ayodhya and ram mandir bhoomi pujan, and today on krishna janmashtami, but we have to go back to basics and realize we have an existential crisis with china. if they capture some of the heights in ladakh, they can connect up with the paks and capture a chunk of our territory, and there goes our dreams of retrieving gilgit baltistan and PoK.
as for what next, on august 5, 2021, let me suggest:
a. renovation of martand sun temple.
b. even better, renovation of sharda peeth in PoK, after taking it back.
c. even better, india declaring that tibet is indian territory, and annexing mansarovar by force. along with doing everything possible to balkanize the chinese empire
