Friday, August 07, 2020

Fwd: Breaking News: Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, at the board's request.

RoL fundamentalists can't keep their pants zipped. neither in india (ask bishop franco) or the US

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: The New York Times <nytdirect@nytimes.com>
Date: Sat, Aug 8, 2020 at 3:06 AM
Subject: Breaking News: Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, at the board's request.
To: 



 

BREAKING NEWS

Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, at the board's request.

Friday, August 7, 2020 5:35 PM EST

The statement gave no reason for the request, but the news comes days after Mr. Falwell posted, and then deleted, a photograph on Instagram with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman


--
thanks
rajeev

sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)