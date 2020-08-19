Hindu Swastika != Nazi Hakenkreuz

Now, I always knew that the Hindu Swastika had absolutely nothing to do with the Nazi supremacist symbol and suspected that the Nazis had indulged in the practice of "cultural appropriation".
After all, the global Church has perfected cultural appropriation/digestion - across the globe, right from its inception.
The Church’s demonization of the Jewish people over two millennia and the Vatican’s culpability in the holocaust itself, including money laundering for the Nazis and facilitating the escape of Nazi war criminals to South America are (well known, if you care to read) historical facts.
A few years ago, I learned that the Nazi symbol was actually a German Christian Teutonic Hakenkreuz, a “hooked cross”, i.e. NOT a Swastika at all!
Thanks to Rakesh Krishnan Simha’s scholarly endeavour, we now learn that Hitler NEVER (as in NOT a single time) even originally used the term “Swastika” in German and the “credit” for the linguistic fraud goes to Irish Catholic priest James Vincent Murphy, who in 1939 published the first complete English translations of Mein Kampf - deliberately mistranslating the original and maliciously injecting “Swastika” out of thin air - with the end goals of absolving the Church's culpability AND defaming Hinduism!
A truly cunning sleight of hand ("Christist miracle"?), one must admit! It has taken over 80 years to even discover this fact! How long will it take to cleanse all the libelous allegations thrown against Hinduism?
As Swami Vivekananda famously said, addressing the West:
"If all of India stands up and takes all the mud that is at the bottom of the Indian Ocean and throws it up against the Western countries, it will not be doing an infinitesimal part of that which you are doing to us."
http://indiafacts.org/lost-in-mistranslation-why-the-hindu-swastika-is-nothing-like-the-german-hakenkreuz/
