Fwd: Breaking News: Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, as the U.S. weighs steps that would in effect ban it over security concerns.

Friday, July 31, 2020

Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, as the U.S. weighs steps that would in effect ban it over security concerns.

golly, that sounds swell. 

Date: Sat, Aug 1, 2020 at 12:25 AM
Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, as the U.S. weighs steps that would in effect ban it over security concerns.
Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, as the U.S. weighs steps that would in effect ban it over security concerns.

Friday, July 31, 2020 2:55 PM EST

It's unclear how advanced the talks between Microsoft and TikTok are, but any deal could help alter TikTok's ownership, said a person with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

--
thanks
rajeev

sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
