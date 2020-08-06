Fwd: INDIA-EU joint call on Integrated local energy systems cut-off -date 1 September 2020

From: JBV Reddy <jbvreddyic7@gmail.com>
Date: Thu, Aug 6, 2020, 10:38 AM
Subject: INDIA-EU joint call on Integrated local energy systems cut-off -date 1 September 2020
To: jbvreddy <jbvreddy@nic.in>
India-EU joint call under the Horizon 2020 topic LC-SC3-ES-13-2020: "Integrated local energy systems (Energy islands): International cooperation with India" will be closing on 1 September 2020.
The Joint proposals should develop and demonstrate novel solutions, integrating all energy vectors (electricity, heating, cooling, water, wastes, etc.), including possibilities offered by batteries and electric vehicles, interconnect them and optimize joint operation with increased share of renewables and a higher energy efficiency. Cooperation should take the form of a proposal demonstrating a local energy system (or several) in Europe and/or India. The Technology Readiness Level (TRL) will range between 5 and 8.
This call targets a minimum three participants from India and three from Europe. A total budget of €18 million is foreseen. It is considered that proposals requesting a contribution from the EU of between EUR 2.5 to 3.5 million would allow this specific challenge to be addressed appropriately. Nonetheless, this does not preclude submission and selection of proposals requesting other amounts. For more details, always check the call text itself.
As applicants are required to submit a joint proposal, please consider carefully the latest version of guidelines prepared for this call in the Web notice published on DST Website: https://dst.gov.in/callforproposals/india-eu-joint-call-integrated-local-energy-systems
We kindly request you to disseminate this information to potential applicants in your network.
Reddy / रेड्डी
---------------------------------------------------------------
J.B.V REDDY / जे. बी. वी रेड्डी
Scientist - E / Additional Director
वैज्ञानिक 'ई' / अपर निदेशक
Technology Mission Division (Energy & Water) / प्रौद्योगिकी मिशन प्रभाग ( ऊर्जा एवं जल )
Department of Science & Technology (DST) / विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग ( डी एस टी )
Ministry of Science and Technology / विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय
Govt. of India / भारत सरकार
Technology Bhawan / प्रौद्योगिकी भवन
New Mehrauli Road / नई महरौली सड़क
New Delhi / नई दिल्ली - 110016
PH NO: (O):91-11-26590328(Direct)
(O):91-11-26567373, 26562122, 26562134 Ext 328
jbvreddy@nic.in
