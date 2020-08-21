“Brahminical Patriarchy”, inherent “Hindu racism” and all that BS.

Politically Correct BS has fully penetrated into India. A few months into the Covid pandemic, I had watched a “Hindi” movie “Bhoomi” starring Aditi Rao Hydari (because, I was bored, had run out of reading material, movies to watch, etc. had a thing for her, and thought that she is a genuinely good actress i.e. before being enlightened about her participation in the anti-CAA cacophony!)
The character played by Aditi Rao Hydari questions her father played by Sunjay Dutt about a verse in a Hindi Arti to Lord Ganesha: “Baanjhan ko Putra det, Nirdhan ko Maya”.
that superficially, (more on that in a second) translates to
“Lord Ganesha grants a son to those without offspring; Wealth to the poor” etc.
Her question is effectively:
“Why does Lord Ganesha grant ONLY a SON and Why NOT a DAUGHTER?”
The Deracinated, Dumbass Dad isn’t able to answer his daughter’s question. Even in real life, I would estimate that 80-90% of Hindu, HINO dads would not be able to satisfactorily answer such a malicious
line of questioning.
See how deliberately mischievous and malicious the dialogue is. It sows discord and creates conflict where absolutely none exists. This is the typical modus operandi of the missionary!
The scene is suggesting that Hinduism itself is patriarchal, discriminates against and oppresses women etc. which is far from the truth.
And, it is rather ironic considering that Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunjay Dutt, the movie director et al are all BIOLOGICALLY HALF MUSLIM and 100% cultural Muslims!
Mullah-Missionary-Maoist-Macaulayite are deliberately defaming gentle, Mother Goddess worshipping Sanatana Dharma - to further their sinister agenda of destroying India from within!
Even more ironic given how their genital obsessed ideologies invented the most evil oppression of women -Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala, FGM to name a few! Can/ Will #Brothelwood make movies on those topics?
To understand what “PATRIARCHY” really is, READ what Christianity did to HYPATIA, the great Egyptian spiritualist, philosopher and scientist when Christianity conquered Egypt and destroyed the great library of ALEXANDRIA!
If you are unable to READ, then WATCH the Hollywood movie “AGORA” (about 2 hours) that depicts a sanitized version of that history!
HYPATIA is a symbol for all the women who were
branded witches, enslaved and destroyed by Christianity, especially during its expansion among non-Christist, pagan cultures.
The simple answer to the stupid question is:
1) “Putra” is just a generic Sanskrit term for “offspring” or “progeny” and does not necessarily denote “Male” or “Female”.
2) On a civilizational scale of time, that Arti to Lord Ganesha in Hindi is probably of very recent vintage, composed probably within the last 70 years and may be less known outside the Hindi speaking states.
It may have some contemporaneous context -
the 1300 year long history of sexual aggression and enslavement by Islamic invaders, especially in Northern India - and in the aftermath of the mass rapes and forcible conversion of Hindu women to Islam - that accompanied the partition of India in 1947 - wherein a girl child could have been a potential liability from the security point of view -
and a male child a potential asset.
Whereas, Sanatana Dharma has a timeless antiquity of 20,000 years at a minimum.
It has produced great female scholar Rishis of unparalleled intellect like GARGI, MAITREYI to name just two.
It is not as if the said Arti originated from the Vedas, Puranas etc.
3) Even if some cunning Christist missionary can somehow manufacture fake evidence that the Arti originated from the Vedas and therefore Sanatana Dharma oppresses women, remember that Hinduism is NOT a “RELIGION”! It is not constrained by any dogma, book, church or prophet!
Hinduism is a way of SELF REALIZATION and spiritual growth that is inherently FLEXIBLE, amenable to self learning and correction, if and when necessary.
Try asking counter questions to the Mullah-Missionary-Maoist about their own truly HORRIBLE record of racism and oppressing women, and see how far that debate goes - if at all a dialogue can even be commenced!
P.S how semi/fractionally literate Hindu women without intellect are so vulnerable to propaganda. This is the filth that is propagated on Social Media and especially in Brothelwood etc.
This is what many of us face at home as well.
I’m waiting for some malicious scoundrel at the NY Times, Harvard or UC Berkeley to conjure a derivation out of his rear that: “because Chess has its origin in India - Hindus invented racism. Chess is merely a metaphor for racism which is intrinsic to Hinduism”.
BTW, some moron has already hypothesized
that the game of Chess is racist - because it has Black and White pieces and the White piece moves first!!! Seriously, I’m not making that up! P.S
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/24/taxpayer-funded-radio-debate-chess-is-racist-because-white-moves-first/
These ignorant and perverted morons should know that many of our Hindu deities are dark skinned. Pertinently,
1) The many forms of Krishna, whose name itself means “the dark one”.
2) Maa Kali, a ferocious form of the Mother Goddess who is dark and whose name also literally means “the black female”.
3) Many representations of Shiva depicting him as dark skinned.
