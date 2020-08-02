Sunday, August 02, 2020

Fwd: Breaking News: Microsoft said it would continue to pursue acquiring TikTok after speaking with President Trump, who seemed to be backing off a pledge to ban the app.

so why does microsoft want tiktok? is it like facebook bought instagram to fend off a competitor or to capture a whole lot of new customers? is there an antitrust angle to this?

Microsoft said it would continue to pursue acquiring TikTok after speaking with President Trump, who seemed to be backing off a pledge to ban the app.

The announcement came as Mr. Trump has expressed repeated concerns about TikTok and concerns around national security in recent weeks; on Friday, Mr. Trump threatened to ban the app entirely within the United States.

Those plans appeared to change after Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, spoke over the weekend with the president, assuaging his worries over the safety of the app.

