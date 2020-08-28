Friday, August 28, 2020
Rebuttal to Kamala from a Kashmiri Hindu American
A timely rebuke to Kamala for her ill informed, inconsiderate pronouncements regarding Kashmir and completely unacceptable, hectoring tone and tenor while addressing the Government of India - as if it were some banana republic without any sovereignty and not the Indian Union, the world's largest democracy, a nuclear weapons power with the world's second largest Army! It is heartening that this admonishment is articulated from a truly unique perspective - that of a Kashmiri Hindu American. And, there are many like the author who are not buying Dosas from "Komala Vilas". Robert Spencer is truly one of the few Western scholars who are genuinely knowledgeable about the sufferings of the Hindu nation in its encounter with Jihad over 1300 years. I've been a long time reader of his site and appreciate them for publishing news and facts that the mainstream media - both Western and in India itself will censor. https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/08/kamala-harris-it-couldnt-be-worse
Posted by karyakarta92 at 8/28/2020 03:58:00 PM
