Quick notes: Desi apps | Hindi imposition...

- Indian TikTok copycats no match to the real deal: Indian rip-offs of TikTok still have to get the basics right —a tough feat considering the lack of expertise in short-video in the country... The interface and functionality of most of these apps were so similar to TikTok that it was clear that none of them had a truly distinct vision that would offer users something new and keep them loyal in the long-run.
- Devouring Nepal? China occupying land in 7 border districts, says Nepal Survey Department
- 1962 redux? Modi-Doval vying for Jawaharlal Nehru-award for Tibet strategy... "India is capable of giving a befitting response to Chinese aggression". That's about it.
- Flying Gripen, Thailand Beat Down China's Air Force: Over the final three days of the war game, the Thais killed 22
Chinese jets and lost three of their own. The final tally for the
exercise favored the Thai air force. The Gripens shot down 42 J-11s
while the J-11s shot down just 34 Gripens.
- Impose local language on migrants: Hindi migrants to non-Hindi states should learn local language, not the other way round. Regional language should get primacy.
- Cost of Bengaluru's traffic jams has a number: Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion is taking a toll on health and productivity, with each of its residents losing an average Rs 52,264 per year on medication and for measures taken to avoid the congestion.
- Karnataka mathematics teacher wins national award: Yakub made a whopping 300 videos on teaching maths in a simple way by demystifying its complex concepts and uploaded them on YouTube to make them accessible to the students.. . . Basavaraj Sungari: Karnataka teacher uses augmented reality tools to make online science lessons interactive
One, PLA will not budge from its 1959-60 claim line in Ladakh as new LAC. Two, India cannot forcefully evict it from occupied territories. Three, PLA deployments in TAR are permanent. Four, PLA & PM interoperability has increased. Now look for own options? https://t.co/DM3Dydfxyl— Pravin Sawhney (@PravinSawhney) August 22, 2020
Unfortunately, a rich language of Rajasthani which traces its history from 800 AD has been reduced to a dialect of Hindi. Our cultural identity is being compromised through Hindi imposition. The Government should instill the value of respecting various lang.#StopHindiImposition— Bhavyansh Singh Mewar ભવ્યાંશ સિંહ મેવાડ (@Bs_mewar) August 19, 2020
Marathi in Maharashtra ✅— अण्णा అన్నా (@MeeAnna_) August 23, 2020
Hindi in Maharashtra ❌
Remove Hindi Chindi from Maharashtra and if possible also from India. #2LangPolicy
