How the Church uses “Dalits” as cannon fodder

Good read. Incisive essay, as always by Koenrad Elst.
BTW, I prefer not to use the words "Dalit" and "Adivasi".
Both are deliberately mischievous Church constructs with dangerous connotations for India's unity.
Use the word "Harijan" (possibly among Ghandy's one or two positive contributions) and "Vanvasi" when using Indic languages and the constitutionally correct terms "Scheduled Caste" and "Scheduled Tribe" otherwise.
Government of India also recently realized the mischief potential of malicious and motivated foreign origin terminology and mandated in its order of 2019 to use only "SC" and "ST" in all official communications.
https://www.dharmadispatch.in/culture/how-christian-missionaries-use-dalits-as-canon-fodder-for-anti-hindu-propaganda
No comments:
Post a Comment