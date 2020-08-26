Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
why wikipedia is a joke
https://twitter.com/NeerajKA/status/1298579510581960705?s=20
the entire 'scottish' wikipedia was written by an american teen who doesn't actually speak scottish 😂😆
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
