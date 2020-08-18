Quick notes: Fourth revolution | Chip industry...

- The contest for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Beijing recognizes, as the US once did, that basic research cannot be supported entirely by the market and the private sector and instead must be supported by the public. China’s investments have been enormous. By some estimates, China’s government-funded R&D also already exceeds U.S. federal R&D spending.
China’s centrality to global manufacturing and supply chains is an enormous strategic advantage; in contrast the US has allowed “the hollowing out of its industrial base” which means it cannot convert its innovations into products without China’s factories.
- Beg borrow or steal: China poaches over 100 TSMC Engineers to bolster domestic chip industry. Compensation packages were reportedly two to 2.5 times higher than at TSMC. The Chinese chipmakers not only throw more money at their prospects, but
also offer them the opportunity to grow inside the organization.
A previous Nikkei report revealed that Taiwan has lost over 3,000 chip engineers to China.. Chinese hackers have pillaged Taiwan’s semiconductor industry .... India continues to be a non-player in semiconductor industry but a world-leader in history-debates.
- China not withdrawing: The Chinese have refused to vacate Finger area and are saying that they would maintain an observation post with over 30 soldiers around Finger 5.
- US tech giants preparing pushback against India data-curb plan: India's plan to regulate non-personal data is the latest irritant for U.S. tech companies that have been battling tighter e-commerce rules and data storage norms that several countries are also developing.
- Yale Discriminates Against Asian Americans, Whites: Yale University illegally discriminates against Asian Americans and White applicants in undergraduate admissions, the Justice Department told the school in a blistering letter that cited a two-year investigation and demanded the college immediately change its process.
- Gargling lowers viral load: Gargling with mouthwashes might lower spread of COVID-19. The findings "support the idea that oral rinsing might reduce the viral load of saliva and could thus lower the transmission of SARS-CoV-2."
- What did Pakistan do right? Pakistan has removed nearly all of its coronavirus-related lockdowns, citing a sharp decline in new infections and deaths.“Figures show that Pakistan has done better than many other countries in the world.”
- Building A Greenway: Puyangjiang River Corridor, China... not your typical "vikas"
