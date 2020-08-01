china's panopticon (and its use against many, including uighurs)

Uighurs who were spared the camps now make up the most intensely surveilled population on Earth. Not all of the surveillance is digital. The Chinese government has moved thousands of Han Chinese "big brothers and sisters" into homes in Xinjiang's ancient Silk Road cities, to monitor Uighurs' forced assimilation to mainstream Chinese culture. They eat meals with the family, and some "big brothers" sleep in the same bed as the wives of detained Uighur men.
Meanwhile, AI-powered sensors lurk everywhere, including in Uighurs' purses and pants pockets. According to the anthropologist Darren Byler, some Uighurs buried their mobile phones containing Islamic materials, or even froze their data cards into dumplings for safekeeping, when Xi's campaign of cultural erasure reached full tilt. But police have since forced them to install nanny apps on their new phones. The apps use algorithms to hunt for "ideological viruses" day and night. They can scan chat logs for Quran verses, and look for Arabic script in memes and other image files.
No comments:
Post a Comment