Fwd: GLOBAL ISLAM & INDIA’S SECURITY | Tom Quiggin

|
GLOBAL ISLAM & INDIA'S SECURITY
Rajiv Malhotra interviews Tom Quiggin, a well-known public intellectual, author, speaker, Intelligence analyst expert and investigator on radical Islam. They discuss the ideology of the global Islamic movement, extremist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and various other extremist Islamic organizations that masquerade as charity organizations in Europe and North America.
He also points out their fundraising mechanisms & their terror activities across the world. Tom Quiggin also explains how these radical outfits operate in Kashmir and their source of funding. They discuss the role of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the Global Islamic movement and their role in organizations like Al Jazeera. Tom Quiggin also shares his views on the abrogation of Article 370 in India.
Watch more discussions on Islam here: CLICK
Watch On YouTube: CLICK
Please watch and post your comments.
To donate to Infinity Foundation's projects including the continuation of the research we do: DONATE
Regards,
Rajiv
No comments:
Post a Comment