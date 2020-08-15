Inaugural article from the new website of Manushi

From: Madhu Kishwar
Dear Pradhan Mantri ji,
The new mantra offered by you: "Be Vocal about Local" is a carry forward of Mahatma Gandhi's insistence on promoting 'Swadeshi'. I join the millions of Indians who have responded to this call enthusiastically.
After hearing your August 15 speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, I feel like sharing some good news with you with regard to the "Triumph of the Local". Given how alert you are, it may not come as a surprise to you. But since you made no mention of this in your speech, I take the liberty of drawing your attention to it.
It should be a matter of great pride for us that during the Corona pandemic, India's local wisdom triumphed over all else in helping millions stay protected from the virus, including those who cannot possibly practice "social distance" because they live in very cramped and overcrowded neighbourhoods in tiny houses.
The media in India has focussed obsessively on the rising graph of Corona infected and the numbers who died. However, for a population size of 130 Crore, this number constitutes a small percentage. The millions who remained protected did so on the strength of local wisdom.
Mortality rate from Corona in India is very low in comparison to global figures.
India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million.....
Continued at: https://www.manushi.in/towards-a-better-india/be-vocal-about-local-lets-walk-the-talk-an-open-letter-to-prime-minister-modi
