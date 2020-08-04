Tuesday, August 04, 2020

yazidi genocide. WARNING: VERY DISTURBING twitter thread

https://twitter.com/AzzatAlsaleem/status/1290300867187441665?s=20

according to this, the Kurds, Turks etc were not very helpful either in shielding Yazidis from ISIS.

