Kamala tear jerker: this is getting interesting

Apparently, Kamala made some token references to her Indian heritage in her DNC speech. I wonder why, at this stage - when she has disowned the Indian half of her heritage throughout her public life?
Someone brutally analyzed it and attributed it
fund raising, i.e. to the relative affluence of the Hindu American Vs. the African American communities.
Her nod to her Indian roots has struck an emotional chord among several ladies of Tamil origin in the USA. Perhaps understandable. Desis are emotional people always looking for small gestures of acknowledgement.
Be that as it may, what caught my attention was the reaction from the socialite Padma Lakshmi, who was supposedly “moved to tears” just by the word “Chithi” (Tamil word for aunt).
Interesting. Because, Padma - like Deequack Chopra, has traditionally been known for taking a dump on India.
Her last most famous “tear jerker” performance was narrating her sob story on CNN in the immediate aftermath of the Nirbhaya incident in December, 2012 - literally in tears and effectively portraying India as the most oppressive patriarchal society in the world and ALL Indian (read Hindu) males as perverts inclined to perpetrate rape.
Her command performance on prime time cable news had the effect of contributing to a negative stereotype and defaming Indian males around the world.
I recall going to my kid’s regular sports practice around that time and the usually friendly American women (other parents) immediately looking away with fear, shock, disgust etc. at my very sight -
with their expression saying out loud “gasp, what do we have here? A barbaric Indian male!”
This was their demeanor every day for a couple of weeks until “Christmas” break - after which they would’ve forgotten all about it during their holiday celebrations.
Well, the only “Chithi” that is likely
to consistently strike that kind of emotional chord in me - is the famous Filmi Ghazal from the 1980’s
immortalized by Pankaj Udhas:
“Chithi Aayee hai, Watan se Chithi Aayee hai”
that roughly translates to:
“A letter has arrived from the home country...”
and poignantly describes the situation
back home after a prodigal NRI son has left for foreign shores, in all probability for good.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/it-s-viral/kamala-harris-mentions-her-chithis-in-her-democratic-convention-speech-twitter-can-t-keep-calm/story-I9n730i4e76vru1bIDyK1K.html
