Fwd: Webinar on Ayodhya: An Inflexion Point for Civilizational Revival

As the Ram Mandir at the Janmasthan was being demolished in 1528 by an army led by Babur, the Vijayanagar empire which brought about a great Hindu revival in the South was peaking under the rule of the great Srikrishnadevaraya. Hundreds of new temples all across the South were either constructed, repaired or enhanced by the Rayas. Even though the Maratha Holkars (specifically Ahilyabai Holkar) continued such temple building all across India, it was only in 1750s, more than 200 years after the demolition at the janmasthan, that the Marathas leading the Hindu revival could even contemplate taking back Ayodhya. The situation was not conducive then. The British takeover of the Indian subcontinent was complete by 1820s. Probably for the first time in its history, the whole Indian subcontinent was subjugated to this extent by a foreign power. Hindus made fresh attempts to take over the site in 1850s which were unsuccessful, as was the Grand Rebellion of the 1857.
Almost 100 years after the last display of Kshatra in the 1857 revolt, when the British ceded control to Indians in 1947, there was hope of a national temple reconstruction. President of India even proclaimed at the vigraha pratistha ceremony of the freshly reconstructed Somnath temple in 1951 – "The Somnath temple signifies that the power of reconstruction is always greater than the power of destruction." Yet, it took 70 more years for Hindus to get to bhoomi puja at Ayodhya.
Is the bhoomi puja a consecration for a great revival? Great destruction is always followed by a great blossoming. Is the bhoomi puja an auspicious beginning for the greatest blossoming that our civilization is yet to see in its history spanning thousands of years, after the greatest destruction we have seen of every aspect of our civilization in the last 200 years?
Is the arrival of Ram Lalla at the Janmasthan the rebirth of Bhagavan Ram amongst us? Will Ram Lalla Virajman become the anchor around which the civilization will rebuild itself? Will the mandir be a beacon guiding thousands of Hindus working towards rebuilding of our ancient civilization?
As we ponder over the meaning of all this, take this opportunity to listen to the story about how all this became possible. Listen to individuals and representatives of organizations which were directly involved in making this happen.
Indic Academy's next instalment of Webinar in the Retrospective Prospective series.
An Inflexion Point for Civilizational Revival
Reminiscing academic, legal and activist interventions for the Ayodhya verdict
SPEAKERS
- Meenakshi Jain, Professor of History, Gargi College, Delhi University
- PS Narasimha, Former Additional Solicitor General and Senior Counsel at Supreme Court of India
- Ashok Chowgule, Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad
MODERATED BY
- Srinivas Udumudi, Convenor of Retrospective-Prospective Series, Indic Academy
- Vikas Saraswat, Convener of Indic Academy Agra Chapter
SESSION PLAN
- 09:30 – Start of event with a shloka and a kirtana (10 mins)
- 09:40 – Introduction to the speakers and Indic Academy (10 mins)
- 09:50 – Lecture by Prof. Meenakshi Jain on historical aspects of the arguments and verdict (40 mins)
- 10:30 – Lecture by Sri PS Narasimha on legal aspects of the verdict (40 mins)
- 11:10 – Lecture by Sri Ashok Chowgule on history of Ramajanmabhumi movement (40 mins)
- 11:50 – Panel discussion with all speakers moderated by Sri Vikas Saraswat (40 mins)
BIODATA OF SPEAKERS
