Fwd: Webinar on 05th August: Crown of India - Kashmir Across Millennia

Prof.Subhash Kak is an Indian American computer scientist who has made major contributions to cryptography, artificial neural networks, and is recognized as one of the pioneers of quantum computing. Dr. Kak is currently the Regents Professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Born in Srinagar, Kashmir, he was educated in various places in Jammu and Kashmir. He completed his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
His research has spanned the fields of information theory, cryptography, neural networks, and quantum information. He developed the theory of d-sequences for applications to computing and cryptography and he has worked on a variety of problems on data and network security. He is the inventor of a family of instantaneously trained neural networks (for which he received a patent) for which a variety of artificial intelligence applications have been found. He has argued that brain function is associated with three kinds of language: associative, reorganizational, and quantum.
Dr. Kak has published on the history of science, the philosophy of science, ancient astronomy, and the history of mathematics. He is the author of 20 books some of which have been translated into French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean and Serbian.
