Fwd: Sonia as a 'Karen' white privileged leader of India

karens are privileged white women.
As the majority of US is being traumatized for being white privileged oppressors of 'black & brown' people an entire nation of 'brown' people has a privileged white 'karen' as its leader of opposition and former power behind the throne ie Sonia Maino
Has anyone pointed this out yet? Done properly Indian patriots now have a golden opportunity to totally defang and discreditit Sonia maino once and for all. Needs to be done immediately to take advantage of the current race baiting narrative... Flip the narrative on its head turning this potent asuric astra as a powerful counter weapon
