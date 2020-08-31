Quick notes: Super app | Amol Yadav...

- Tata’s super app: Step aside Amazon, you could soon order ‘everything’ using Tata’s super app.
Over 2,000 online sellers file antitrust case against Amazon in India.
- Big economies in crisis: The clear outlier among major economies is China, which catapulted into recovery mode in the second quarter
At -23.9%, India's GDP contracts for first time in over four decades .
- State Media Poll: Nearly 50% of Chinese think India is too economically dependent upon China, an assessment many Indians would agree with. . . . Well, history debates consume our lives
- VPNs provide backdoor entry for banned Chinese apps: Even as the govt banned 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok and Camscanner, many people have been downloading and using them through the VPNs.
- Amol Yadav: Plane built on Mumbai rooftop takes to the skies
- 'The Chinese air force is no threat': You see, it is not about numbers here, it is the qualitative edge we have over them that will make a difference. Which brings me to the point of Rafale versus the Su-30/MiG 29. We have almost 250 plus of these and are increasing their strength with new purchases to make good the earlier losses. In my opinion, if we had a trade-off possible, we could do with a 100 odd Rafales rather than the older technology. In today's war, it is the side which has technical superiority which is at an advantage. Technology is a force multiplier. It allows you to fire the magic bullet to get through the door first. Once you have broken in, it is a matter of time before you would have put out China's front tier airfields and air defence.
- China Launches Warship for Pakistan Navy: China has launched the first of four “most advanced” warships it is building for Pakistan amid deepening defense and economic ties between the two allied nations.
- India selects RISC-V for self-sufficiency contest: Startups encouraged to get busy with open-source 32-bit Shakti, 64-bit Vega. Indian officials acknowledge it's all the start of a rather longer
effort to both enhance the nation’s semiconductor design and
manufacturing capabilities and an ecosystem to make it all happen and
meet India’s desire for silicon self-sufficiency.
How a Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China
- Make the most of your online learning: Do not think about finishing the course! Just think about putting in the time: Good online learners use processes that involve putting a certain daily amount of time into their chosen course. Your daily goal is always to put in the time you’ve allotted, whether it’s five minutes or five hours. This means never missing an “X” on your calendar, signifying you’ve done your day’s studies. -Barbara Oakley
- Speculative bubble: No sales but 4,300% gain in firm amid penny stock boom. Retail investors’ frenzy over small stocks in India has reached such extremes that shares of some companies that aren’t booking any sales, let alone profits, are going through the roof.
Monday, August 31, 2020
Quick notes: Super app | Amol Yadav...
