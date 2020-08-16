happy malayalam new year

today is the official malayalam #newyear, chingam (leo) 1, ME 1196.
this dates back to the (re) founding of the ancient port of kollam, hence kolla varsham.
vishu, around april 15th, is also celebrated as new year by some, just like ugadi/tamil new year.
best wishes. today is the official malayalam #newyear, chingam (leo) 1, ME 1196.
this dates back to the (re) founding of the ancient port of kollam, hence kolla varsham.
vishu, around april 15th, is also celebrated as new year by some, just like ugadi/tamil new year.
best wishes.
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment