---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Aparna Dhir
Date: Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Subject: Fwd: WAVES National Webinar on 6th August, 2020
To:
Cc:
From: Aparna Dhir
Date: Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Subject: Fwd: WAVES National Webinar on 6th August, 2020
To:
Cc:
Respected Life Member of WAVES
This is to inform you that WAVES and Amity University, Haryana jointly organize National Webinar on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas to be held on 6th August, 2020 from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Please find details in the attached poster. Kindly register through https://amityuni.live/83995039468
Thank you
--
Regards,
Dr. Aparna (Dhir) Khandelwal
Secretary (Admin.), WAVES
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment