Fwd: THE NEW GLOBAL FINTECH NORM: POST COVID-19 - A PanIIT USA Event

We invite you to join us for the THE NEW GLOBAL FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (FINTECH) NORM: Post COVID-19, organized by PanIIT USA in association with WHEELS. This next virtual conference is with frequent Bloomberg News guest Vinay Nair, and Bombay Stock Exchange MD Ashish Chauhan discussing the impact of COVID-19 on FINTECH; the way of conducting financial transactions using Technology … what is the new Norm?
DATE: Thursday, September 10, 2020
🇮🇳 9:30pm- 11:00pm IST
Speakers:
Vinay Nair – Serial entrepreneur (Tifin, Magnify, 55ip …) IIT Madras Gold Medalist, NYU Stern, professor at Wharton, Sloan, INSEAD, ISB
Ashish Chauhan – MD, CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange, IIT Bombay, IIM Kolkata, CEO Mumbai Indians.
NEW GLOBAL FINTECH NORM: POST COVID-19
New Global FINTECH Paradigm
Ron (Ranbir) Gupta (Kharagpur),Srinath Chigullapalli (Madras), Anoop Verma (Roorkee), Animesh Pathak (BHU), Arun Jain (Guwahati), Witty Bindra (Delhi), Sanjiv Goyal (Delhi), Rounak Mehta (Gandhinagar) and Sundy Srinivasan (Delhi).
In association with WHEELS Global : Suresh Shenoy (Bombay)
