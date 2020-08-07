Friday, August 07, 2020

Fwd: THE NEW GLOBAL FINTECH NORM: POST COVID-19 - A PanIIT USA Event



Subject: THE NEW GLOBAL FINTECH NORM: POST COVID-19 - A PanIIT USA Event
We invite you to join us for the THE NEW GLOBAL FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (FINTECH) NORM: Post COVID-19, organized by PanIIT USA in association with WHEELS. This next virtual conference is with frequent Bloomberg News guest Vinay Nair, and Bombay Stock Exchange MD Ashish Chauhan discussing the impact of COVID-19 on FINTECH; the way of conducting financial transactions using Technology … what is the new Norm? 

 

DATE: Thursday, September 10, 2020
TIME: 🇺🇸 9:00am- 10:30am PDT; 11:00am- 12:30pm CDT; 12:00pm- 1:30pm EDT

               🇮🇳 9:30pm- 11:00pm IST

REGISTER HERE

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lL_uT6XiS3OuShWyuIdkeA

 

Speakers:

Vinay Nair – Serial entrepreneur (Tifin, Magnify, 55ip …) IIT Madras Gold Medalist, NYU Stern, professor at Wharton, Sloan, INSEAD, ISB

Ashish Chauhan – MD, CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange, IIT Bombay, IIM Kolkata, CEO Mumbai Indians.

 

Speaker  Details

 

NEW GLOBAL FINTECH NORM: POST COVID-19

New Global FINTECH Paradigm
New Geo-political Scenario: Impact on FINTECH and on India
Role of Artificial Intelligence ( AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
Cryptos and BlockChain
Global Liquidity: Impact on FINTECH
Opportunities for IITians to impact the New Global FINTECH

 

Please send any questions for the speakers to Ron Gupta rongupta@aol.com.

For any problems with the registration, please contact Ron Gupta rongupta@aol.com or alumni@iit.org

Please click the event button above to register.

E-certificate of participation will be provide upon request.


Pan IIT USA Team:

Ron (Ranbir) Gupta (Kharagpur),Srinath Chigullapalli (Madras), Anoop Verma (Roorkee), Animesh Pathak (BHU), Arun Jain (Guwahati), Witty Bindra (Delhi), Sanjiv Goyal (Delhi), Rounak Mehta (Gandhinagar) and Sundy Srinivasan (Delhi).

In association with WHEELS Global : Suresh Shenoy (Bombay) 

 

 
