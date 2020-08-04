More gems from Aatish Taseer

Reprobate Hindu hater. Degenerate.
See how he calls out Rep Pramila Jayapal and Rep Ro Khanna. Any more proof needed that these people are part of the same anti-Hindu cabal?
In US Elections 2020, job #1 for Hindu Americans should be to campaign against and defeat Jayapal and Khanna. Forget Trump. He can look out for himself, and anyway Hindus don't have enough votes to make a big difference: where they are eg California and NYC are big Dem strongholds. But Hindu money and votes can make a difference in the SF Bay Area and Seattle so that Jayapal and Khanna are buried.
See how he calls out Rep Pramila Jayapal and Rep Ro Khanna. Any more proof needed that these people are part of the same anti-Hindu cabal?
In US Elections 2020, job #1 for Hindu Americans should be to campaign against and defeat Jayapal and Khanna. Forget Trump. He can look out for himself, and anyway Hindus don't have enough votes to make a big difference: where they are eg California and NYC are big Dem strongholds. But Hindu money and votes can make a difference in the SF Bay Area and Seattle so that Jayapal and Khanna are buried.
No comments:
Post a Comment