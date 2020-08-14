japan must take bold steps against marauding chinese ships, says chellaney

i like this: arrest the crews, disable, ram or sink the ships. chinese have done this, eg. to indonesian boats in indonesian waters and rammed vietnamese coast guard boats.
chinese 'fishing boats', like 'shepherds', are advance scouts.
the fishing boats, up to 15,000 of them, also descend on fisheries and do a locust-pattern total devastation on them. i find, for example, that salt-water fish has become very expensive in kerala, and many commercial fishing stocks (eg tuna, mackerel, anchovies) have been wiped out, so that we are now forced to consume fresh-water, farmed fish.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Opinion/Japan-must-curb-Chinese-aggression-surrounding-the-Senkaku-Islands?utm_campaign=RN%20Free%20newsletter&utm_medium=opinion_newsletter_free&utm_source=NAR%20Newsletter&utm_content=article%20link&del_type=6&pub_date=20200815093000&seq_num=4&si=00100764
