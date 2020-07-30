holding china accountable for wuhanvirus: WSJ

The closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2 is a virus sampled by Chinese researchers from six miners infected while working in a bat-infested cave in southern China in 2012. These miners developed symptoms we now associate with Covid-19. Half of them died. These viral samples were then taken to the Wuhan Institute of Virology—the only facility in China that's a biosafety Level 4 laboratory, the highest possible safety designation. The Level 4 designation is reserved for facilities dealing with the most dangerous pathogens. Wuhan is more than 1,000 miles north of Yunnan province, where the cave is located. ...
... We know the Wuhan Institute of Virology was using controversial "gain of function" techniques to make viruses more virulent for research purposes. A confidential 2018 State Department cable released this month highlighting the lab's alarming safety record should heighten our concern.
Suggesting that an outbreak of a deadly bat coronavirus coincidentally occurred near the only level 4 virology institute in all of China—which happened to be studying the closest known relative of that exact virus—strains credulity.
Mr. Metzl served in the National Security Council and State Department in the Clinton administration.
