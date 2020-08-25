Fwd: Joe Biden: Letter from FISI

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: A Adityanjee
From: A Adityanjee
Dear Friends,--
Please see the signed version of the letter sent to Joe Biden regarding concerns of Indian Americans regarding his campaign's India related policies. Kindly forward this letter to your friends and well-wishers.
I have also attached a letter sent to speaker Pelosi in May 2020.
With Best Regards,
Dr. Adityanjee
--
Dr. Adityanjee
President
The Council for Strategic Affairs
New Delhi, India
www.councilforstrategicaffairs.blogspot.com
Mobile: 01-440-503-6692
Mobile: 01-440-503-6692
Twitter @DrThinkTank
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment