Western libel against “Caste” to exculpate their own racism!

A scholarly Review by Aravindan Neelakandan of Isabel Wilkerson’s mischievous book on “Caste”.
The vicious anti Hindu propaganda of the BreakingIndia forces is reaching a resonating crescendo! This is quite a masterfully well orchestrated symphony!
The demonization of the Brahmins is comparable to the medieval caricature of the Jewish people by the Church and nothing short of incitement to genocide!
The target, in reality is Hinduism itself and the existence of India as a sovereign entity.
Brahmins are euphemistically attacked because they are the custodians of an ancient, living, non proselytizing, non Abrahamic tradition and are a soft target that all others (including and especially, deracinated, anglicized individuals born into Brahmin families) have been systematically indoctrinated over the ages into hating.
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and, incidentally hailing from a long lineage of Christist clergymen - got away with perpetrating a lacerous attack on Hinduism while physically present ON Hindu soil - posing for a photo with a bunch of seditious anti-nationals holding a poster screaming "SMASH BRAHMINICAL PATRIARCHY!" - because , he used the age old stratagem of attacking the bogeyman of "Brahminism" and avoided directly targeting Hinduism, per se.
Government of India summoned Dorsey to appear before a Parliamentary panel for questioning, but a junior India representative of Twitter was sent instead and that was the end of the matter.
BTW, What business does someone like Oprah Winfrey have to peddle the negative stereotype of “Caste, Cows and Curry” regarding Hinduism?
Is it really just plain stupidity and ignorance OR can it be ascribed to contempt and malice?
Oprah Winfrey is not exactly known to be a “scholar” on any topic in particular! 🙂 However, her ignorant & misinformed opinion will end up being disseminated widely and digested by fractionally literate HINO's in India (who eagerly lap up, fully ingest, digest and then regurgitate - any excrement emanating out of the West with great alacrity - as a "chic" fashion statement)!
Endorsements by celebrities like Oprah impart a certain momentum of their own and can prove catalytic towards the end goals of the BreakingIndia project.
Consider, for instance why the University of California, Berkeley (effectively America’s equivalent of JNU) has an ACRPR (Armed Conflict Resolution and People’s Rights project) that is focused on studying a (as yet, hypothetical) Civil war scenario in India.
https://swarajyamag.com/books/caste-absolves-racism-the-old-libel-against-hindus-in-a-new-book
