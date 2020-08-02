there is caste in america

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/01/magazine/isabel-wilkerson-caste.html
not a perfect analogy, but quite a lot of good ideas.
i know of american castes like the 'wall street caste' who sends their children to prep schools, then ivy league, then jobs with wall street or management consultants. these people will only marry amongst themselves.
also, entire 'castes' have been able to pull themselves up and become 'white' eg jews, irish.
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment