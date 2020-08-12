Saffron India Is an Opportunity and Danger - WSJ

From: R
Saffron India Is an Opportunity and Danger
Hindu nationalism's rise will help the U.S. check Beijing but raises the risk of war.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, Aug. 5.Photo: -/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't only lay the cornerstone of a new Hindu temple last week. He was also setting the foundation for a new order in the Indo-Pacific: one in which India will have a closer relationship with countries like the U.S., Japan and Australia, but in which Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan tensions will complicate efforts in Washington and Beijing to keep U.S.-China relations from spiraling out of control.
Mr. Modi's many critics in India and the West have focused on the domestic consequences of India's turn to Hindu nationalism—sometimes called "saffron politics"—which could alienate, marginalize and even endanger the approximately 182 million Muslims, 30 million Christians and other religions minority groups in India. These concerns are not baseless. The number of attacks on Christians has grown dramatically in recent years, while a range of legislation directed at Muslims stokes fears that India's largest minority could be relegated to second-class status.
... rest deleted for copyright reasons
No comments:
Post a Comment