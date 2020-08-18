Talk TODAY by Professor Ajantha Subramanian at IIMB

she's from harvard. need i say more? harvard started as a divinity school, and is now DeepState central. so this is more missionary claptrap, articulated by a convenient sepoy.
this is basically borderline hate speech against hindus.
unfortunately IIMB has a cell that invites harsh mander, and demonstrates against CAA. not that they should be denied FoE, but this same gang consistently broadcasts a very negative message.
register, listen and understand what the enemy is throwing at us, especially in the context of kamala harris, and the new book 'caste' by a pulitzer prize winning black woman journalist.
---------- Forwarded message ---------
Dear all:
As announced earlier, we will be having a talk by Professor Ajantha Subramanian.
The Registration and Zoom Meeting link is: https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/98084227584
The lecture will also be livestreamed on IIMB's YouTube page at: https://youtu.be/jW14m1-63s0
M S Sriram
Chairperson Centre for Public Policy
+91-80-2699-3266
