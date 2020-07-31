---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: K
Subject: The Church as a profitable enterprise.....
To:
From: K
Subject: The Church as a profitable enterprise.....
To:
https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/10/after-lobbying-catholic-church-won-1-4b-in-virus-aid/?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Daily%20Debunker%20-%20July%2011%202020%20-%20Examining%20a%20Berry%20Buggy%20Video%20Trend%20-%20recCcvYaLZyYZ7XS0&utm_content=Daily%20Debunker%20-%20July%2011%202020%20-%20Examining%20a%20Berry%20Buggy%20Video%20Trend%20-%20recCcvYaLZyYZ7XS0+CID_7fc5adaf1583c2cee2e0eb036db3ebc0&utm_source=CampaignMonitor&utm_term=Read%20more
No comments:
Post a Comment