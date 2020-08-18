Fwd: XV Conference on Public Policy and Management

Dear All
The XV Conference on Public Policy and Management will be held between 24th and 26th August 2020. Attached is the Schedule for the conference.
The conference will be inagurated by Justice Madan B Lokur, former Judge, Supreme Court of India. This will be on 24th August 2020 at 0900 Hrs. The registration link for the inagural session is as follows
https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/91325149080\
There will be a special discussion with Professor Barbara Harriss White and Mekhala Krishnamurthy on the 25th August 2020 at 1830 Hrs. The registration for this session is as follows:
https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/99839000194
The valedictory address will be delivered by Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO on the 26th August 2020 at 14.00 Hrs. The registration for this session is as follows:
https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/99033713830
The conference papers will be presented in two parallel sessions and the registration for these sessions are as follows:
Parallel Session 1: https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/97445717952
Parallel Session 2: https://iim-b.zoom.us/j/96168014371
The details of the papers being presented are in the attached schedule.
Sriram
No comments:
Post a Comment