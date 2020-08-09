Sunday, August 09, 2020

Fwd: Episode 3:Part 2- 'The Ex-Christian Show'



EVANGELICALS PREYING ON CAMPUSES-PART 2

There is a lot that parents can do in protecting their children from the perils of proselytization. It was Asmi Chinmayi's early childhood experience and exposure to dharmic ways such as meditation and the importance of going to the temple that helped her question her actions even after she strayed into the delusional world of Christianity. Her attitude, ability and courage to question her own faith has rescued her from living in dogma for the rest of her life. It is the bible that took her away from Christianity. She goes into detail in explaining how applying rationality to faith is the only way to get to the ultimate truth.

 

Watch more episodes from our 'Ex-Christian' series: CLICK

 

 

Watch On YouTube: CLICK

Please watch and post your comments.

 

 

To donate to Infinity Foundation's projects including the continuation of the research we do: DONATE

 

Regards,

Team Infinity Foundation
 

--
