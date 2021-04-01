Thursday, April 01, 2021

leftie hit job on india re kulak revolt

https://intpolicydigest.org/how-the-farmers-protests-in-india-can-shine-a-light-on-america-s-democratic-future/

meanwhile thugs are beating asians to death in good ole America. a 65 year old woman walking down the street, and a young man in a subway car. while others filmed the attacks without intervening. 

and it really is a kulak revolt, rich zamindars looking to maintain their privileges. they are the ones oppressing the peasants. https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/episode-15-its-a-kulak-revolt-not

