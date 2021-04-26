Monday, April 26, 2021

cremation is taboo for abrahamics, something grotesque

whereas in reality it is their habit of burying people 'to be ready for judgment day', when they'll arise as they are, moldering bones and all, that is a bizarre superstition.

it also uses up increasing amounts of perfectly usable land. 


