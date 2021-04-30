claim and reality about advisory to US citizens in india. why lie, state dept and ned price?

The claim (as reported by swarajya https://swarajyamag.com/news-brief/us-denies-issuing-new-guidance-to-americans-to-leave-india-says-there-was-misreporting-on-the-issue)☝and the reality 👇(forwarded as received by a US citizen in india, authentic so far as i can tell).
a travel advisory is not even that unreasonable. so why lie about it? this is so ham-fisted!
the screeching karens and woke banshees have taken over the state dept? memories of madeleine albright and hillary clinton. oh, i miss those days. wait, we now have foreign policy by pramila jayapal, meena harris and alexandria cortez. so much better.
then there's this. still don't think regime change is happening?
obviously, who's happiest about all this? communist party of india (marxist). biden killed two birds with one stone: made himself look heartless and feckless, and gave new life to the fading commies and the many embedded assets of china in india.
