Fwd: IKS 2021: Lecture on Kerala's performing art traditions by Ankita Nair, 19 April

From: Michel Danino
Date: Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM
Subject: IKS 2021: Lecture on Kerala's performing art traditions by Ankita Nair, 19 April
To:
Dear All,
In the coming week, the last speaker in our course will be Prof. Bharat Gupt, well-known exponent of Indian art and aesthetics. Before him, however, we will have a special lecture tomorrow Monday 19th by Ankita Nair, PhD scholar at IIT Gandhinagar. Ankita will explore Kerala's rich heritage of performing arts, and, in particular, how it has been informed and enriched by the marga-deshi dialogue.
You can find more on our speaker and her topic here.
Ankita's talk will be livestreamed on IIT Gandhinagar's YouTube channel. Details and a direct link to the livestream are:
- 19 April, 3:05 PM (IST): The Kerala Kala-eidoscope: Delving into its Performing Art Traditions
Please pass on to your contacts interested in India's performing arts.
Best regards,
Michel
________________________________
Michel Danino, Visiting Professor, HSS
IIT Gandhinagar
Email: micheldanino@iitgn.ac.in
