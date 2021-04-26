Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, April 26, 2021
conversation on biden, indo us relations
#wuhanvirus
#decouplingchina
#vaccine
#afghan
#obama
#covax
#atmanirbhar
#FONOPs
#climatechange
#nucleardeal
#woke
#statusquo
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-27-dr-k-v-bapa-rao-on-president
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 26, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment