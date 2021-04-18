HoMI's Young Scholars' Conference on the History of Mathematics, 17-18 April

From: Michel Danino
We had fine presentations yesterday, commented upon by scholars in the field, and over a 100-strong audience.
If your time permits, please join us today for the second session, 10 am to 12:30 pm, same link.
As part of IIT Gandhinagar's History of Mathematics in India (HoMI) project, we are glad to announce a Young Scholars' Conference this Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th (forenoon only on both days). The schedule is attached.
In India, as you may know, history of science has almost no institutional base and support; hence our wish to encourage young scholars by offering them a platform.
Our eight speakers will deal with a variety of topics related to the history of mathematics and allied fields (such as astronomy). Do encourage them by attending some of their presentations and taking part in the discussions.
To join the Zoom meeting:
Meeting ID: 977 0138 0621
Passcode: 899190
We hope to see you at the event and will be very thankful if you take a minute to share this announcement with interested contacts.
