Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, April 11, 2021
US pressure on climate change will be counterproductive
as with the ill advised FONOP in lakshadweep, that kerry fellow bullying india on climate change is not going to improve relations, or india's willingness to cooperate.
By
nizhal yoddha
April 11, 2021
