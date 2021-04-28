Quick notes: Fauci endorsement | Silent epidemic...

- Dr Fauci: "Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant"... The New York Times on Tuesday said Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the Wuhan virus.
- Rush to hospitals worsens Covid crisis: Less than 15% of infected people actually need hospital care and even fewer will need oxygen.
- Vitamin D deficiency: India's silent epidemic
- Terrible financial sense: It is in India’s interest to halt this pandemic for the sake of its weakening economy.. "Pharma companies are dictating prices for vaccines, instead of the govt negotiating with them".
- Lieutenant General P J S Pannu (retd): 'China will go back, rework and come back.'... "The leverage we had South of Pangong Tso has been taken away and I'm not aware if we have any other leverage."
- Battery bottleneck: All those new factories won't be sufficient to meet battery demand from all of those new EVs
- World’s Mystery Methane Hotspot: A landfill in Bangladesh is leaking huge quantities of methane into the atmosphere. Methane is about 84 times more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. The 12 highest methane-emission rates detected this year in satellite data occurred over Bangladesh
- Passive Cooling Strategies:
