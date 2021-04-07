the reality of 'woke' 'cancellation': the brown hindu guy is expelled

https://whitehotharlots.tumblr.com/post/647740298162831360/a-movement-that-cannot-be-criticized-cannot
this is exactly what happens in the case of audrey truschke. she can be racist, but the targets of her racist and religious bigotry are the ones formally warned and possibly expelled.
similarly, rashmi samant was the one who was forced out and had a nervous breakdown.
malayalam proverb: ഇല മുള്ളിൽ വീണാലും മുള്ള് ഇലയിൽ വീണാലും ഇലയ്ക്കാന് കേട്. whether the thorn lands on the leaf, or the leaf lands on the thorn, the damage is to the leaf.
in other words, whatever happens, the brown hindu is screwed.
