illegal alien intruders are not our problem: send them back.

they have to make their peace with their home country, myanmar. they got into trouble because they were raping and killing buddhist women in myanmar in the first place.
india has not even signed the refoulement treaty to take in refugees.
besides, we're seen how rohingyas work: unlike grateful refugees, eg. the vietnamese boat people who were taken in by the US, these rohingya were genocidal thugs to begin with (massacred 100s of hindus in myanmar, and there is documentary evidence), and start being radical as soon as they get settled in india.
al jazeera and other islamists putting pressure on india should be ignored.
